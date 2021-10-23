Odisha Senior Women’s Cricket Team Leaves For Pune To Participate In BCCI’s One-Day (Elite-B) Tournament

Cuttack: Odisha Senior Women’s Cricket Team on Saturday left for Pune to participate in the upcoming BCCI Senior Women One-Day (Elite-B) tournament to be held from 31st October, 2021, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) in a press note.

Odisha will play against teams like Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Uttarakhand and Railways. The Team will be captained by Miss Madhusmita Behera and the squad is accompanied by the following Support Staff:

Head Coach Suresh Kumar Batting Coach Bikash Swaroop Pati Physiotherapist Amrita Tripathy Fitness Trainer Sweta Samantray Video Analyst Gayatree Behera Manager Arun Kumar Naik Team Doctor Somya Priyadarshini Bhuyan

Mr. Pankaj Lochan Mohanty (President), Mr. Sanjay Behera (Secretary) & all the office bearers of Odisha Cricket Association have wished the entire team and supporting staff’s good wishes for the season ahead.

The Odisha Team will undergo a Quarantine Period from 28th October, 2021 to 29th October, 2021 and will then have a couple of Practice Days from the 29th of October, 2021 to 30th October, 2021 before the opening match of their campaign.

The following is the schedule of the Odisha Team for the BCCI Senior Women One-Day Elite-B Tournament to be played at Pune:

S.No. Vs Date 1 Odisha Vs Tamil Nadu 31st October 2021 2 Odisha Vs Chandigarh 01st November 2021 3 Odisha Vs Mumbai 03rd November 2021 4 Odisha Vs Uttarakhand 04th November 2021 5 Odisha Vs Railways 06th November 2021

Below is the complete team list of 21 Members: