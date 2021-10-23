Odisha Senior Women’s Cricket Team
Odisha Senior Women’s Cricket Team Leaves For Pune To Participate In BCCI’s One-Day (Elite-B) Tournament

By PragativadiNews
Cuttack: Odisha Senior Women’s Cricket Team on Saturday left for Pune to participate in the upcoming BCCI Senior Women One-Day (Elite-B) tournament to be held from 31st October, 2021, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) in a press note.

Odisha will play against teams like Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Uttarakhand and Railways.  The Team will be captained by Miss Madhusmita Behera and the squad is accompanied by the following Support Staff:

Head Coach

 Suresh Kumar
Batting Coach Bikash Swaroop Pati
Physiotherapist Amrita Tripathy
Fitness Trainer Sweta Samantray
Video Analyst Gayatree Behera
Manager Arun Kumar Naik
Team Doctor

Somya Priyadarshini Bhuyan

 

Mr. Pankaj Lochan Mohanty (President), Mr. Sanjay Behera (Secretary) & all the office bearers of Odisha Cricket Association have wished the entire team and supporting staff’s good wishes for the season ahead.

The Odisha Team will undergo a Quarantine Period from 28th October, 2021 to 29th October, 2021 and will then have a couple of Practice Days from the 29th of October, 2021 to 30th October, 2021 before the opening match of their campaign.

The following is the schedule of the Odisha Team for the BCCI Senior Women One-Day Elite-B Tournament to be played at Pune:

S.No. Vs Date
1 Odisha Vs Tamil Nadu 31st October 2021
2 Odisha Vs Chandigarh 01st November 2021
3 Odisha Vs Mumbai 03rd November 2021
4 Odisha Vs Uttarakhand 04th November 2021
5 Odisha Vs Railways 06th November 2021

 

Below is the complete team list of 21 Members:

1.    Madhusmita Behera (Captain) 2. Madhuri Mehta (VC)
3. Sarita Meher 4. Kajal Jena
5. Sunita Murmu 6. Priyanka Sahoo
7. Pragyan Paramita Mohanty (WK) 8. Sushree Dibyadarshini
9. Rasnara Parwin 10. Rajashree Swain
11. Sonali Hemram 12. Rashmita Chinara (WK)
13. Shilpa Swain (WK) 14. Sujata Mallick
15. Banalata Mallick 16. Tarana Pradhan
17. Subhra N Swain 18. Tanmayee Behera
19. Anjali singh 20. Sangeeta Khadia
21. Rameswari Naik  
