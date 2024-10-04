Odisha Senior Men Team for the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy (BCCI Domestic Season 2024-25) has been announced by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

The announcement was made by Mr. Amiya Ray, Chairman of the Odisha Senior Men Selection Committee, and Mr. Surendra Bhave, Head Coach at a presser on Friday evening.

Govinda Poddar will captain the 17-member Odisha Senior Men’s Team which includes Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Sandeep Pattanaik, Biplab Samantaray, Kartik Biswal, Swastik Samal, Rajesh Dhupar (WK), Aashirwad Swain (WK), Anil Parida, Suryakant Pradhan, Sunil Kumar Roul, Rajesh Mohanty, Debabrata Pradhan, Tarani Sa, Harshit Rathod, and Sumit Sharma.

Match Schedule:

Tripura vs Odisha: October 11-14, 2024, at MBB Stadium, Agartala. Odisha vs J & K: October 18-21, 2024, at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

