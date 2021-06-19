Odisha Sends 30394.247 MT Medical Oxygen To 17 States

Bhubaneswar: Extending a helping hand to 17 worst-hit states facing an acute shortage of oxygen, Odisha Government has ensured smooth transportation of 30394.247 metric tonne (MT) of liquid medical oxygen by providing a dedicated corridor to at least 1631 tankers/containers in the last 58 days.

According to data provided by the Odisha Police Headquarters, “As many as 125 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 2036.562 MT, 341 from Dhenkanal with 5700.34 MT, 322 from Jajpur with 6564.698 MT and 843 from Rourkela with 16092.647 MT. A total of 480 tankers with 9425.665 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 395 tankers with 7058.509 MT of oxygen to Telengana. Tamilnadu has received 265 tankers filled with 4914.398 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana has received 182 tankers filled with 3331.793 MT of oxygen. 41 tankers with 660.051 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 836.711 MT of oxygen filled in 50 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh.

As many as 68 tankers have carried around 1319.962 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 67 nos of tankers with 1182.6 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date. 22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 4 tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, 25 tankers with 500.56 MT sent to Karnataka, 3 tankers with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar, 2 tankers with 25.29 MT sent to Chandigarh, 21 tankers with 405.068 MT sent to Kerala, one tanker with 29.1 MT sent to West Bengal, 3 tanker with 80.85 MT sent to Jharkhand and 2 tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in last 58 days.”

Based on the directive of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand and other states.