Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy Receives Cabinet Nod

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy to facilitate investors to enter into the manufacturing of Semiconductor/Electronic Chips in Odisha.

The Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy will develop an end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem, transform Odisha into a leading centre of semiconductor manufacturing & create a repository of semiconductor design talent.

Odisha, a state in eastern India, has been making significant progress in industrialization over the past few years. The state’s strategic location, abundant natural resources, and investor-friendly policies have made it an attractive destination for business to set up their operations.

The Government of Odisha has taken several initiatives to promote the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector in the state under the active guidance of the beloved Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha being a prominent industrial state, is embarking upon its journey to attract Semiconductor value chain investments in the state. This document is a result of the valued guidance and vision of our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to develop a robust Semiconductor ecosystem in the state of Odisha.

The proposed Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy envisions developing an end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem in Odisha. The program aspires to contribute to the national semiconductor ecosystem development objectives and aims to transform Odisha into a leading centre of semiconductor design and manufacturing, a start-up hub for semiconductor R&D and design companies, and the primary repository of the semiconductor design talent in the country.

At least one Semiconductor Manufacturing Unit and around 100 Fabless design Companies is expected to be established generating around 5000 direct employment and 20,000 indirect employment during the policy period of 7(seven) years.