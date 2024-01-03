Odisha Seeks Complete Ban On Toxic Herbicide ‘Paraquat’

Bhubaneswar: As per the advice and instructions of the Chief Minister of Odisha regarding the safe use of pesticides, the sale of the highly toxic herbicide Paraquat and other products derived from it in the state has been completely banned.

Principal Secretary of Odisha Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department, Dr Arabinda K Padhee, has written a letter to the Central Government stating that the recent use of Paraquat herbicide has become a matter of public concern in the state.

To prevent its adverse effects on human and animal health, no preventive medicine is available. Because of this, the state government has announced a ban on the sale/production/distribution/production and use of these toxic chemicals for 90 days from the 5th of October 2023.

Dr Padhi mentioned in the letter that according to the report of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneswar, paraquat and its derivatives are very toxic and harmful chemicals and pose risks to human health. Currently, no scientific research has been conducted on the effects of long-term use of paraquat on soil health, human health, and the environment.

Similarly, according to the report of VIMSAR, Burla, due to paraquat, there is a high death rate in humans due to respiratory, kidney and liver issues. According to the report, 140 of the 149 patients admitted to the VIMSAR hospital between September 2017 and August 2019 have died. In the report, Bhimsa authorities have proposed a permanent ban on paraquat.

Similarly, the district Collectors and chief district agricultural officers of more than 15 districts of the state have stated in the report that untimely deaths are taking place due to consumption of toxic herbicide paraquat. In 2023, farmers in Nayagarh district have died due to paraquat poisoning. Deaths due to consumption of paraquat in other districts of the state are also very alarming.

Many complaints and proposals have been received by the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department of the state government to impose a complete ban on the herbicide paraquat in the state. Again, long-term (more than 5 years) use of the herbicide paraquat has adverse effects on human, animal and crop production and productivity.

Stating the facts about the adverse effects of paraquat use, the Principal Secretary of Odisha Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department, Dr Arabinda K Padhee, urged the Centre to immediately ban the sale/distribution/production and use of Paraquat in Odisha under Section 27(2) of the Pesticides Act, 1968 in the interest of the public.

Read More: Odisha Govt Bans Paraquat- A Toxic Chemical Hazardous To Human Health – Pragativadi