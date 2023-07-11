Odisha seeks 4-week time from Mahanadi water disputes tribunal to submit common information format

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has now sought a 4-week time from Mahanadi water disputes tribunal to submit common information format. Meanwhile, the next hearing is scheduled on August 12.

The Mahanadi River, India’s sixth-largest, has become the subject of a bitter dispute between the States of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

While the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal headed by Supreme Court judge Justice A.M. Khanwilkar completed its whirlwind inspections of infrastructure constructed over Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh earlier this week, Odisha is getting ready to convince the tribunal as to why it desperately needs river water for sustenance.

First, the Odisha government had drawn the attention of the Union Government to protect its interest and ultimately filed a statutory complaint. Subsequently, Odisha filed a suit at Supreme Court on the matter of Mahanadi water disputes. On the final hearing of this suit on January 23, 2018, the Apex Court directed the Union Government to constitute a tribunal. Accordingly, the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation constituted the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) on March 12, 2018 under Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.