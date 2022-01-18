Odisha SEC recommends suspension of College Principal, SDPO for violation of poll code, COVID-19 norms

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission (SEC) of Odisha on Tuesday recommended the suspension of a college Principal and a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and Covid-19 guidelines ahead of Panchayat elections in the state.

The SEC has recommended the Department of School and Mass Education to suspend Bikash Dash, the Principal of Maa Tarini College at Mahakalpada in Kendrapara district and lodge an FIR against him for violation of the poll code and COVID rules.

The Commissioner also recommended Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha to suspend Salepur SDPO Prasanta Majhi and transfer him to the Police Headquarters for the alleged violation of MCC and Covid- 19 guidelines.

According to reports, both Dash and Majhi were found attending an election meeting held at Maa Tarini College in the presence of more than 200 people. The meeting was organised to campaign for a candidate aspiring for the post of Sarpanch of Gadaromita panchayat.

A video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms on Monday. Taking cognizance, the SEC today recommended strict action against the two government officers.