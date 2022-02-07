Odisha SEC Bans Liquor Sale During Panchayat Polls

Bhubaneswar: In view of upcoming Panchayat elections in the state, Excise Commissioner wrote to all district collectors and magistrates over the prohibition on the sale of liquor and declaration of Dry Day on Poll day.

The Odisha Excise Commissioner also directed to ensure closure of licensed premises for the retail sale of liquor in the constituency area & adjoining areas during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of poll up-today and the following day.

In a letter to all poll-bound district administrations, Excise Commissioner Ashish Kumar Singh, said, “All districts are requested to declare Dry Day U/S 26(1) of the Odisha Excise Act, 2008 read with Rule 45(3) of the Odisha Excise Rules, 2017 ensuring closure of licensed premises for the retail sale of foreign liquor/IMFL/Country liquor in the constituency area Et adjoining areas during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of poll up today following the poll day.”

“This is in tune with Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 provides that no spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors or other substances of a like nature shall be sold, given or distributed at a hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or any other place, Public or Private, within a Potting area within the respective Wards during the period of 48 hours preceding the poll up to the day following the poll day,” the letter read.