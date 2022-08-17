Odisha Science & Tech Dept Inks MoU With BCKIC For Upgrading Scientific & Innovation Infras

Bhubaneswar: An MoU has been signed today between Science and Technology Department, the Government of Odisha and the Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) Foundation for the upgradation of scientific, technological and innovation infrastructure by undertaking various joint collaborations.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister of Science and Technology who emphasized on the organisation, coordination and promotion of science and technology activities in the State.

This initiative will help accomplish the ‘Science to Society vision’ of the Department in strengthening the scientific capability of the State and the Department will be more encouraged to enrich science education, research, innovation and communication in the State, Minister Sri Panda hoped. He also underlined the development of the Biotechnology sector in the State.

As per the MoU, Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) will be an implementation partner for executing some of the initiatives of the Department, such as the formulation of science, technology and innovation policy of the State, promotion of innovation and IP culture and technology transfer activities in the State. Both the Department and BCKIC will work together with the objectives of promoting networking and knowledge sharing to create an impact of Sc &Tech, mainly in education, health, hygiene and sanitation, communication and the environment.

More emphasis will be put on training and capacity building, and industry-academia collaborative activities, while setting up innovation hubs and experiential learning labs at the school level to build scientific temperament will get priority.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department said that strengthening the science and technology eco-system by increasing interaction of the academic and research institutions of the State with each other as well as with external stakeholders, such as industry, philanthropic organisations and entrepreneurs. The ecosystem will target identifying the areas of potential collaborations and cooperation, he added.

Puja Mishra, Secretary, Odisha State Council on Science and Technology and Dr. Mrutyunjay Suara, Chairman, BCKIC were signatories to the MoU on behalf of the Sc. & Tech Department and BCKIC Foundation, while senior officers and scientists of the Department and representatives of the Foundation were present.