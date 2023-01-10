Odisha Schools To Shut From 1 PM Tomorrow For Inaugural Ceremony Of Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar: All the schools across State will remain closed from 1 pm on Wednesday in view of the inaugural ceremony of Hockey Men’s world Cup-2023 to be held at Barabati stadium in Cuttack.

The State government has issued a notification, asking the authorities of all government, private and aided schools to shut classes from 1 pm on-wards. The decision was taken in order to encourage students to watch the inaugural programme of the international event from television.

Earlier in the day, Cuttack district administration announced closure of schools in the city after 2 pm due to inaugural celebration in the city.