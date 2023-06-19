Odisha Schools To Reopen On June 21

Bhubaneswar: All schools under the School and Mass Education department in Odisha will reopen on June 21.

The government took the decision after considering the weather condition, School and Mass Education Department tweeted.

“After due consideration of the weather prediction, it has been decided to reopen all schools on the 21st,” the department tweeted.

Keping in view the heat wave condition in parts of western Odisha, the government, however, authorised the district administrations of some districts to shift the timing.

“As a measure of abundant caution, collectors of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Sonepur and Balangir are authorised to shift to morning school or declare holidays if the situation so demands,” it further tweeted.

The government further stated that it is keeping a close watch on the weather situation for further action.

Earlier, the government had extended the summer vacation by two days in view of intense heat wave condition.

As per IMD prediction, the monsoon will make onset on June 21, which would bring rain to the State.