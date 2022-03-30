Odisha Schools To Conduct Classes During Morning From April 2

Bhubaneswar: As the heatwave continues to prevail in several parts of Odisha, the State government has decided to change the timing of schools in the interest of the students.

Reportedly, the Odisha government on Wednesday ordered schools to start morning classes from April 2.

As per the new schedule, classes for 1-8 students will start at 6:30 am and end at 10 am. For class 9 and 10 students, the classes will begin at 7am and continue till 11am.

Notably, physical classes for students from Classes 8 to 12, along with colleges, universities and other technical institutions had reopened on February 7. However, classes for students from KG to Class 7 were reopened from February 14 2022.