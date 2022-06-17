Odisha schools reopen today after summer vacation

Cuttack: With the 11-day summer vacation coming to an end, all schools in Odisha reopened from Friday. As per reports, the offline class will resume after the reopening of the schools.

However, the classes will start from the usual 10 am and continue till 4 pm this time instead of morning.

All the teachers will reach school by 9.30 am and stay at the campus till 4.30 pm. State School and Mass Education Department has issued a guideline in this regard.

Earlier, the Odisha government had announced the summer vacation for all government and private educational institutions of the State from June 6-16, 2022.