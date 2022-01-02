Odisha: Schools For Classes 1 To 5 Not To Reopen From January 3

Bhubaneswar: Amid rising concerns over Covid-19 virus in the State, the Odisha government has announced its decision to not to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 from January 3, 2022.

The decision was taken after consultations with all stakeholders and health experts.

It was earlier announced that 27,000 schools will reopen from January 3 with timings from 9AM to 12 Noon. Meanwhile, rising cases of COVID-19 have forced the administration to change its decision.

However, the physical mode of teaching for class 6 to 10 students will continue as per the previous schedule. Similarly, the summative assessment examination for class 10 students will be conducted as per schedule by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) from January 5, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Odisha today registered a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases as 424 more persons, including 67 children below 18 years of age, tested positive for COVID in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 249 were detected in quarantine while 175 are local contact cases.