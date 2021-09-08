Odisha Schools Asked To Follow Covid SOP

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked all the schools to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the School & Mass Education (S&ME) Department.

In a letter to all District Education Officers (DEOs), Principal Secretary of (S&ME) Department, Satyabrata Sahu, said that the Chief Minister, in a review meeting on Covid-19 management, reiterated the following things, which must be followed by all schools scrupulously.

1. The students coming to school must wear Mask and the teachers should ensure it. In case, any student has come to school without Mask, the School Administration should not allow the student to enter into the school premises.

2. The Expenditure incurred for COVID Management should be met out of School Improvement Grant released from OSEPA.

3. At the entry point, Thermal Screening of all the students coming to attend offline classes must be ensured and Hand Sanitization should also be done.

4. Social Distancing inside the class room should be meticulously followed and the COVID Monitor (preferably the PET of the school) should be extra vigilant to ensure it.

5. Any Student/Teacher/Non-Teaching Staff having mild symptom like Cold, Sneezing and Fever should not be allowed to enter into the school.

6. The SMC/SMDC must be sensitized time and again along with the Local PRI Members about COVID-19 and their role in sensitizing the school going children through their parents.

7. The BRCCs/CRCCs (around 5000 in the State) should be tagged with school for periodical visit and ensure that all Stake Holders are following COW() Appropriate Behaviour.

8. The Local Administration including Health Administration should be updated In case of any major development which affects the offline teaching.

9. As usual both online and offline teaching will continue and no student should be forced to come to school. Attendance in offline class is not mandatory.

10. The Nodal Officers of the respective districts will be in touch with you and the respective Directors should be intimated on daily basis about the attendance and the same should be sent through Whatapp in the SME Group by 2.00 p.m.

11. OSEPA Control Room set up at Head Quarter will monitor the above instructions on daily basis.