Odisha: School Timings Rescheduled To 6 AM – 9AM

Bhubaneswar: With the entire state reeling under the heatwave conditions, the Odisha Government on Saturday rescheduled the timing of teaching hours in all schools from 6 AM to 9 AM.

According to the School and Mass Education department, the timing of teaching hours in all schools has been rescheduled from 6 am to 9 am which will come into effect from 2nd May 2022.

“After careful consideration, the timing of teaching hours in all schools rescheduled from 6 am to 9 am with effect from 2 May 2022. However, the examination already scheduled by different boards/councils will continue as usual,” read a letter issued by S&ME department to authorities of educational institutions.

“The Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) prepared by Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) will be conducted during this summer vacation. This LRP is applicable for government and government-aided schools. The students who are being promoted from Class-III up to Class-XII including new admissions and also for Class-XI students who will be promoted to Class-XII will be covered under this plan,” the letter further stated.