Odisha: Satish Chandra Budakoti Takes Over As IG Of Frontier HQ (Special Ops) BSF

Bhubaneswar: IG Satish Chandra Budakoti took over the command of Frontier Headquarter (Special Ops) Border Security Force, Odisha.

In an auspicious ceremony at BSF Headquarters, Bhubaneswar, baton is handed over to Budakoti by IG Madhu Sudan Sharma.

During his 35-year career as an officer in BSF, Satish Chandra Budakoti, IG has vast experience in fighting with militancy in the states of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and North-East states. He is an expert in every aspect of security related issue.

He served in elite commando force the National Security Guard (NSG) from 2007 to 2012 and during this tenure he has been awarded prestigious President Police Medal for Meritorious service in 2009.

After assuming office, IG assured that the state will continue to have the same relationship and coordination as warranted and provided earlier. BSF and Odisha Police would work together in achieving the goals and under his Command, BSF flag would fly high.