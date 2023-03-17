Odisha Rural Development Dept Focusing On All-Weather Rural Connectivity: Minister Pritiranjan Gharei

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik is committed to the socio-economic development of the people of the State, especially those residing in rural Odisha through the construction of all-weather roads and bridges thus enhancing economic condition and holistic development of rural people. The Rural Development Department is providing better all-weather connectivity to the unconnected habitations in the rural areas by constructing roads and bridges under the State-sponsored flagship programme like Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY) and Biju Setu Yojana (BSY), said Pritiranjan Gharei, Minister, Rural Development.

Addressing the media at Geeta Gobinda Sadan today Minister Pritiranjan Gharei said that the budget provision has been enhanced to Rs.7500.00 crore, which is a hike of 35.57% over the budget of 2019-20.

To date, the Department has already constructed 1254 bridges under BSY and another 900 bridges are in different stages of execution. During 2023-24, it is programmed to construct 526 new bridges with an outlay of Rs.1900.00 Cr.

In order to recharge groundwater and instream storage of flowing water, the Department envisages constructing 100 Bridge-cum-weir projects with an outlay of Rs.50.00 crore. To date, 32 nos. of instream structures have been completed.

Similarly, under the road sector, 6000 Kms of roads has been planned to construct with a budget provision of Rs.2061.00 Crore under the flagship scheme MMSY, MMSY-Improvement of existing RD roads, MMSY-Transferred Roads Improvement Programme (TRIP), MMSY-Connection of Missing Road Links (CMRL), MMSY-Connection of Unconnected Villages in Difficult Areas (CUVDA), which shall definitely improve the rural road network, which includes upgradation and widening of rural roads to ODR standard. Till date, the Deptt has already constructed 10621 km of roads under MMSY.

The major thrust is given to construct 200 km in difficult LWE-affected areas, Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri District and other missing links.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, RD Department, said that Govt. is giving emphasis on the maintenance of rural roads for which a budget provision of Rs.1158.79 crore has been made to ensure pothole-free and improve riding quality of 50,000 km of roads during 2023-24, which is a significant increase of about 25000 km of roads than the previous year.

Apart from that, the Govt. is committed to providing all-weather connectivity by constructing 15,000 Km of rural roads under MMSY with an investment of over Rs.12,000 crore and 1500 new bridges with an approximate investment of over Rs.6000 crore under Biju Setu Yojana in the next 5 years.

Indramani Tripathy, Director, I&PR Department coordinated the Press Conference where as Arbind Agrawal, Director, RD along with Senior Officials from the RD Department and representatives of media houses were present.