Odisha Rules Out Possibility Of Major Flood Despite Heavy Rains

Bhubaneswar: Even though the low pressure induced rain lashed most parts of the State, Odisha government has ruled out any possibility of flood in the state

Engineer-in-Chief of the Water Resources department, Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty said the state government is ready for any situation.

He said though the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi River received an average rainfall of around 37 mm, there has been a decline in rainfall intensity in lower catchment areas. Therefore, there is no possibility of a flood now, Mohanty said.

Mohanty informed a peak inflow of around 2,00,000 cusecs is expected to enter into the Hirakud reservoir. The authorities have opened 10 gates of Hirakud and the current water level of the reservoir stands at 628.77 ft.

Meanwhile, the intense rainfall wreaked havoc in Malkangiri where MV-96 bridge along National Highway No 326 has been submerged as flood water is flowing over the bridge disrupting vehicular communication on the road.

The weather department forecasted more rain in parts of the State due to the low pressured well-marked in Bay of Bengal. It is expected to move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next two days, the IMD said.