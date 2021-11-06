Odisha Revises Salary Of Contractual, Outsourced Personnel

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday issued a revised notification regarding the revised pay structure for all outsourced and contractual employees.

As per the latest notification, the State Finance Department stated that revision of the monthly consolidated remuneration of contractual and outsourced personnel was in the consideration of the government.

Accordingly, the State government has revised the monthly consolidated remuneration of the contractual and outsourced personnel under various departments.

As per the official notification, a contractual employee, who was entitled a monthly remuneration of Rs 8070, will now get consolidated salary of Rs 10,100.

Similarly, those employees drawing a monthly remuneration of Rs 8390 will now get Rs 10,500. The monthly remuneration of those who were getting Rs 8880 has been revised and increased to Rs 11100.

Here’s the existing and revised monthly remuneration:

The revision will be effective from November 1, 2021 for all existing outsourcing contracts as well as new contracts after November 1. The existing contracts may be modified accordingly, the notification read.

The Finance Department has clarified that this will not be applicable for the contractual employees who are guided by or in receipt of a different remuneration structure.

“The employers’ contribution towards EPF and ESI for personnel outsourced through service provider will be reimbursed over and above the amount of consolidated remuneration as in the table at para-2 subject to satisfactory proof of such contribution made,” the notification read.