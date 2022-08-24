Odisha Revises Plus III E-Admission Timeline; Application Deadline Extended Till Sept 1

Bhubaneswar: In view of the flood situation in the state, the Odisha Higher Education Department has revised the timeline for e-Admission into Under Graduate (UG) courses in Plus III colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

The last date for applying online Common Application Form (CAF) through the official website has been extended to September 1, 2022. Earlier the application deadline was August 25.

Here is the complete schedule:

Admission as per the first and the second selection will now begin from September 7 and September 16, respectively.

Admission of students as per the ‘First Selection’ will now be done from September 7 to 11. It was earlier scheduled to be held from September 2 to 5.

Admission as per the ‘Second Selection’, which was earlier scheduled to be from September 12 to 14, will now be from September 16 to 19.

The date to begin ‘Spot Selection’ of candidates has also been postponed. It will now begin on September 21 instead of September 19.