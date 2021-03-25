Odisha Reports Over 200 New COVID Cases, Tally Rises To 3,39,460

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 caseload on Thursday went up to 3,39,460 after 214 more people tested positive for the virus, the highest daily spike this year, according to the State I&PR department.

Of the new cases, 126 were reported from quarantine centres, while the remaining 88 were detected during contact tracing.

The fresh cases included 33 from Khurda district, 20 each from Cuttack and Bolangir districts and 13 from Bargarh district. Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 20

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 20

8. Dhenkanal: 10

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 2

11. Jajpur: 5

12. Jharsuguda: 3

13. Kalahandi: 5

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 1

16. Khurda: 33

17. Koraput: 10

18. Mayurbhanj: 9

19. Nawarangpur: 1

20. Nuapada: 2

21. Puri: 5

22. Rayagada: 3

Currently, the number of active cases stands at 1,151, while 3,36,337 patients have recovered.

The state has so far conducted over 88.92 lakh sample tests for Covid-19, including 25,829 on Wednesday.