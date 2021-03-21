Odisha Reports One More COVID Death, Toll Rises To 1,919

Bhubaneswar: One more person died due to COVID-19 in Odisha raising the death toll due to the virus in the state to 1919, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh fatality was reported from the Khurda district.

“Regret to inform the demise of a 15 yr Male (Child ) Covid positive patient of Khordha who was also suffering from Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma with immuno compromised status, ” tweeted the health department.

On the other hand, Odisha reported 98 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Khurda district reported the highest 15 cases, followed by Cuttack (9), Mayurbhanj (8) and Sundergarh district (7).

It is pertinent to mention here that Odisha is now witnessing a spike in new Covid-19 cases from the past two days.