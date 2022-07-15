Odisha Reports One Death Due to COVID-19, Tally At 9,128

Bhubaneswar: The death toll due to COVID-19 in the State rose to 9128 as one more person succumbed to the deadly virus, according to health department data.

The deceased has been identified as an 82-year-old resident of Sundergarh district.

Odisha’s single-day COVID tally today breached 1000-mark with 1,043 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the state’s total caseload further mounted to 12,97,175.

According to the data, Khurda district reported the highest 335 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (205) and Sundargarh (106).