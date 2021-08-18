Odisha Reports 993 Fresh COVID Cases In Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: As many as 993 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 across Odisha in the past 24 hours, according to the State I&PR department.

While 578 cases were reported from quarantine centres, 415 are local contacts, the department said.

According to the latest update, Khurda district reported the highest 419 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (95) and Jajpur (60).

With this, the COVID-19 tally in the state reached 997146 with 9536 active cases.

Below are district-wise figures of the new cases:

1. Angul: 18

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 13

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 95

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 32

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 5

12. Jagatsinghpur: 51

13. Jajpur: 60

14. Jharsuguda: 2

15. Kalahandi: 1

16. Kandhamal: 7

17. Kendrapada: 15

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 419

20. Koraput: 1

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 42

23. Nabarangpur: 1

24. Nayagarh: 16

25. Nuapada: 1

26. Puri: 25

27. Rayagada: 3

28. Sambalpur: 11

29. Sonepur: 5

30. Sundargarh: 8

31. State Pool: 93

Meanwhile, a total of 69008 samples were tested in the state. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 1.43%.