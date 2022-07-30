Odisha reports 981 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 981 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 166 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 29th July

New Positive Cases: 981

Of which 0-18 years: 166

In quarantine: 575

Local contacts: 406

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 44

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 22

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 38

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Jagatsinghpur: 8

12. Jajpur: 16

13. Jharsuguda: 20

14. Kalahandi: 30

15. Kandhamal: 19

16. Kendrapada: 8

17. Keonjhar: 10

18. Khurda: 150

19. Koraput: 16

20. Malkangiri: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 84

22. Nawarangpur: 28

23. Nayagarh: 24

24. Nuapada: 10

25. Puri: 6

26. Rayagada: 8

27. Sambalpur: 71

28. Sonepur: 23

29. Sundargarh: 259

30. State Pool: 32

As per data:

New recoveries: 1136

Cumulative tested: 32624009

Positive: 1312116

Recovered: 1296293

Active cases: 6632