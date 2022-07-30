Odisha reports 981 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 981 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 166 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 29th July
New Positive Cases: 981
Of which 0-18 years: 166
In quarantine: 575
Local contacts: 406
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 13
3. Bargarh: 44
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Balangir: 22
6. Boudh: 10
7. Cuttack: 38
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Jagatsinghpur: 8
12. Jajpur: 16
13. Jharsuguda: 20
14. Kalahandi: 30
15. Kandhamal: 19
16. Kendrapada: 8
17. Keonjhar: 10
18. Khurda: 150
19. Koraput: 16
20. Malkangiri: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 84
22. Nawarangpur: 28
23. Nayagarh: 24
24. Nuapada: 10
25. Puri: 6
26. Rayagada: 8
27. Sambalpur: 71
28. Sonepur: 23
29. Sundargarh: 259
30. State Pool: 32
As per data:
New recoveries: 1136
Cumulative tested: 32624009
Positive: 1312116
Recovered: 1296293
Active cases: 6632
