Odisha reports 945 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 945 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 110 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 18th July

New Positive Cases: 945
Of which 0-18 years: 110
In quarantine: 553
Local contacts: 392

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 12
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 75
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 4
12. Jagatsinghpur: 14
13. Jajpur: 13
14. Jharsuguda: 5
15. Kalahandi: 18
16. Kandhamal: 4
17. Kendrapada: 2
18. Khurda: 371
19. Koraput: 6
20. Mayurbhanj: 32
21. Nawarangpur: 3
22. Nayagarh: 27
23. Nuapada: 7
24. Puri: 20
25. Rayagada: 15
26. Sambalpur: 53
27. Sonepur: 37
28. Sundargarh: 103
29. State Pool: 76

As per data:

New recoveries: 539
Cumulative tested: 32388746
Positive: 1300873
Recovered: 1285374
Active cases: 6316

