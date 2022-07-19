Odisha reports 945 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 945 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 110 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 18th July

New Positive Cases: 945

Of which 0-18 years: 110

In quarantine: 553

Local contacts: 392

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 12

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 75

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 4

12. Jagatsinghpur: 14

13. Jajpur: 13

14. Jharsuguda: 5

15. Kalahandi: 18

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Kendrapada: 2

18. Khurda: 371

19. Koraput: 6

20. Mayurbhanj: 32

21. Nawarangpur: 3

22. Nayagarh: 27

23. Nuapada: 7

24. Puri: 20

25. Rayagada: 15

26. Sambalpur: 53

27. Sonepur: 37

28. Sundargarh: 103

29. State Pool: 76

As per data:

New recoveries: 539

Cumulative tested: 32388746

Positive: 1300873

Recovered: 1285374

Active cases: 6316