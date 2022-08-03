Covid cases in Odisha
COVID Update
Odisha reports 920 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 920 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 166 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd August

New Positive Cases: 920
Of which 0-18 years: 166
In quarantine: 538
Local contacts: 382

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 17
3. Bargarh: 54
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 37
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 36
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 12
12. Jagatsinghpur: 8
13. Jajpur: 13
14. Jharsuguda: 9
15. Kalahandi: 17
16. Kandhamal: 20
17. Kendrapada: 9
18. Khurda: 133
19. Koraput: 29
20. Mayurbhanj: 48
21. Nawarangpur: 12
22. Nayagarh: 23
23. Nuapada: 9
24. Puri: 12
25. Rayagada: 15
26. Sambalpur: 68
27. Sonepur: 28
28. Sundargarh: 250
29. State Pool: 30

As per data:

New recoveries: 1151
Cumulative tested: 32702507
Positive: 1315603
Recovered: 1300023
Active cases: 6385

