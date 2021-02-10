Odisha Reports 92 New COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday reported 92 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 3,35,889, according to the State I&PR department.

The new cases were detected in 21 of the state’s 30 districts, with 54 reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 38 are local contact cases.

Bargarh district recorded the highest of 14 new cases followed by Sundargarh (11) and Cuttack (9).

Taking to Twitter, the department shared the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Balangir: 2

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 9

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 1

9. Jajpur: 3

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kalahandi: 4

12. Keonjhar: 6

13. Khurda: 6

14. Koraput: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 2

16. Nuapada: 2

17. Puri: 7

18. Rayagada: 2

19. Sambalpur: 8

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 11

Currently, the state has 787 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,33,139 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.