Odisha Reports 9 Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 9 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 20th April
New Positive Cases: 9
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 5
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Cuttack: 2
2. Kendrapada: 1
3. Khurda: 2
4. Nuapada: 2
5. Sambalpur: 1
6. State Pool: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 15
Cumulative tested: 31122559
Positive: 1287968
Recovered: 1278687
Active cases: 104
