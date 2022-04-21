Odisha Reports 9 Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 9 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 20th April

New Positive Cases: 9

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 5

Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 2

2. Kendrapada: 1

3. Khurda: 2

4. Nuapada: 2

5. Sambalpur: 1

6. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 15

Cumulative tested: 31122559

Positive: 1287968

Recovered: 1278687

Active cases: 104