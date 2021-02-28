Odisha Reports 87 New COVID Cases; Tally At 337191

Bhubaneswar: As many as 87 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Odisha during the last 24 hours. Out of the 87 fresh cases, 53 were detected in quarantine while 34 are local contact cases. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 337191 with 703 active cases.

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 4 Balasore: 7 Bargarh: 4 Bhadrak: 4 Balangir: 3 Cuttack: 7 Deogarh: 2 Jajpur: 6 Jharsuguda: 7 Kalahandi: 1 Kandhamal: 1 Khurda: 8 Mayurbhanj: 5 Nawarangpur: 1 Nuapada: 1 Puri: 6 Rayagada: 3 Sambalpur: 9 Sundargarh: 6 State Pool: 2

