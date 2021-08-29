Odisha reports 849 new positive cases of Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 849 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, out of which 119 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 68,667 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.23%.

Among the new cases, 491 are in quarantine and 358 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1006503.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 22

2. Balasore: 31

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 98

8. Deogarh: 11

9. Dhenkanal: 21

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 21

12. Jajpur: 32

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kandhamal: 2

16. Kendrapada: 27

17. Keonjhar: 16

18. Khurda: 361

19. Koraput: 4

20. Malkangiri: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 20

22. Nayagarh: 14

23. Nuapada: 2

24. Puri: 28

25. Rayagada: 2

26. Sambalpur: 15

27. Sundargarh: 16

28. State Pool: 78