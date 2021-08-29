Odisha reports 849 new positive cases of Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 849 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, out of which 119 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 68,667 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.23%.
Among the new cases, 491 are in quarantine and 358 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1006503.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 22
2. Balasore: 31
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 98
8. Deogarh: 11
9. Dhenkanal: 21
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 21
12. Jajpur: 32
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kalahandi: 3
15. Kandhamal: 2
16. Kendrapada: 27
17. Keonjhar: 16
18. Khurda: 361
19. Koraput: 4
20. Malkangiri: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 20
22. Nayagarh: 14
23. Nuapada: 2
24. Puri: 28
25. Rayagada: 2
26. Sambalpur: 15
27. Sundargarh: 16
28. State Pool: 78