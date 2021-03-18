Odisha Reports 84 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 3,38,489

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,38,489 after 84 more people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, according to the State I&PR department.

Of the new cases, 49 were reported from various quarantine centres and 35 detected during contact tracing.

Cuttack district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 25, followed by Sundargarh at 10 and Bargarh at 9. Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 25

6. Ganjam: 2

7. Jagatsinghpur: 2

8. Jajpur: 5

9. Kalahandi: 3

10. Khurda: 4

11. Koraput: 1

12. Mayurbhanj: 3

13. Nawarangpur: 1

14. Puri: 3

15. Rayagada: 5

16. Sambalpur: 4

17. Sundargarh: 10

18. State Pool: 1

Odisha now has 661 active cases, while 3,35,857 patients have so far recovered from the disease.