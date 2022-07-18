Odisha reports 816 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 816 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 118 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 17th July
New Positive Cases: 816
Of which 0-18 years: 118
In quarantine: 477
Local contacts: 339
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 7
2. Balasore: 13
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 8
5. Balangir: 10
6. Boudh: 11
7. Cuttack: 78
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 6
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Jagatsinghpur: 13
12. Jajpur: 26
13. Jharsuguda: 13
14. Kalahandi: 12
15. Kandhamal: 7
16. Kendrapada: 13
17. Keonjhar: 10
18. Khurda: 218
19. Koraput: 3
20. Mayurbhanj: 29
21. Nawarangpur: 7
22. Nayagarh: 26
23. Nuapada: 1
24. Puri: 20
25. Rayagada: 6
26. Sambalpur: 57
27. Sonepur: 14
28. Sundargarh: 141
29. State Pool: 46
As per data:
New recoveries: 600
Cumulative tested: 32370840
Positive: 1299928
Recovered: 1284835
Active cases: 5911
