Odisha reports 80 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 80 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 12 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 15th March

New Positive Cases: 80

Of which 0-18 years: 12

In quarantine: 45

Local contacts: 35

District-wise breakout:

1. Balasore: 5

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Balangir: 4

4. Boudh: 2

5. Cuttack: 3

6. Deogarh: 3

7. Gajapati: 9

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jajpur: 2

10. Kandhamal: 1

11. Kendrapada: 3

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 8

14. Koraput: 3

15. Mayurbhanj: 7

16. Nawarangpur: 1

17. Nuapada: 1

18. Sambalpur: 13

19. Sonepur: 2

20. Sundargarh: 6

21. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 152

Cumulative tested: 30011403

Positive: 1286852

Recovered: 1276934

Active cases: 750