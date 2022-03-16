Odisha reports 80 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 80 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 12 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 15th March
New Positive Cases: 80
Of which 0-18 years: 12
In quarantine: 45
Local contacts: 35
District-wise breakout:
1. Balasore: 5
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Balangir: 4
4. Boudh: 2
5. Cuttack: 3
6. Deogarh: 3
7. Gajapati: 9
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jajpur: 2
10. Kandhamal: 1
11. Kendrapada: 3
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 8
14. Koraput: 3
15. Mayurbhanj: 7
16. Nawarangpur: 1
17. Nuapada: 1
18. Sambalpur: 13
19. Sonepur: 2
20. Sundargarh: 6
21. State Pool: 2
As per data:
New recoveries: 152
Cumulative tested: 30011403
Positive: 1286852
Recovered: 1276934
Active cases: 750