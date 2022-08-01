Odisha reports 797 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 797 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 134 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 31st July

New Positive Cases: 797

Of which 0-18 years: 134

In quarantine: 466

Local contacts: 331

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 8

2. Bargarh: 30

3. Bhadrak: 7

4. Balangir: 28

5. Boudh: 38

6. Cuttack: 21

7. Deogarh: 9

8. Dhenkanal: 3

9. Gajapati: 5

10. Jagatsinghpur: 1

11. Jajpur: 19

12. Jharsuguda: 19

13. Kalahandi: 37

14. Kandhamal: 18

15. Kendrapada: 5

16. Keonjhar: 13

17. Khurda: 113

18. Koraput: 4

19. Mayurbhanj: 67

20. Nawarangpur: 20

21. Nayagarh: 17

22. Nuapada: 11

23. Puri: 1

24. Rayagada: 11

25. Sambalpur: 66

26. Sonepur: 23

27. Sundargarh: 176

28. State Pool: 27

As per data:

New recoveries: 672

Cumulative tested: 32662438

Positive: 1313942

Recovered: 1298016

Active cases: 6732