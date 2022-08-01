Odisha reports 797 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 797 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 134 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 31st July
New Positive Cases: 797
Of which 0-18 years: 134
In quarantine: 466
Local contacts: 331
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 8
2. Bargarh: 30
3. Bhadrak: 7
4. Balangir: 28
5. Boudh: 38
6. Cuttack: 21
7. Deogarh: 9
8. Dhenkanal: 3
9. Gajapati: 5
10. Jagatsinghpur: 1
11. Jajpur: 19
12. Jharsuguda: 19
13. Kalahandi: 37
14. Kandhamal: 18
15. Kendrapada: 5
16. Keonjhar: 13
17. Khurda: 113
18. Koraput: 4
19. Mayurbhanj: 67
20. Nawarangpur: 20
21. Nayagarh: 17
22. Nuapada: 11
23. Puri: 1
24. Rayagada: 11
25. Sambalpur: 66
26. Sonepur: 23
27. Sundargarh: 176
28. State Pool: 27
As per data:
New recoveries: 672
Cumulative tested: 32662438
Positive: 1313942
Recovered: 1298016
Active cases: 6732
