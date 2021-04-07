Odisha Reports 791 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 791 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The tally in the state mounted to 3,44,647, official sources said today.

As per available reports, Sundergarh registered the highest daily spike of 147. The district was followed by Khurda (118) and Bargarh (48).

Of the new cases, 459 were detected in quarantine while 332 are local contact ones. A total of 31531 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.

Below are district-wise figures of the new COVID-19 cases:

1. Angul: 17

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 48

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 14

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 46

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Ganjam: 9

11. Jagatsinghpur: 9

12. Jajpur: 16

13. Jharsuguda: 31

14. Kalahandi: 38

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 1

17. Keonjhar: 39

18. Khurda: 118

19. Koraput: 9

20. Malkangiri: 2

21. Mayurbhanj: 24

22. Nawarangpur: 23

23. Nayagarh: 7

24. Nuapada: 31

25. Puri: 43

26. Rayagada: 14

27. Sambalpur: 45

28. Sonepur: 7

29. Sundergarh: 147

30. State Pool: 27

Currently, the State has 4,255 active cases, while 3,38,416 recovered from the deadly virus.