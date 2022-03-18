Odisha reports 79 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 79 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 9 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 17th March

New Positive Cases: 79

Of which 0-18 years: 9

In quarantine: 46

Local contacts: 33

District-wise breakout:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 6

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 2

7. Gajapati: 8

8. Ganjam: 11

9. Jagatsinghpur: 2

10. Jajpur: 6

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Kendrapada: 10

13. Khurda: 3

14. Koraput: 3

15. Mayurbhanj: 1

16. Sambalpur: 6

17. Sundargarh: 9

18. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 108

Cumulative tested: 30106368

Positive: 1287036

Recovered: 1277153

Active cases: 714