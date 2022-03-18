Odisha reports 79 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 79 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 9 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 17th March
New Positive Cases: 79
Of which 0-18 years: 9
In quarantine: 46
Local contacts: 33
District-wise breakout:
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 6
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 2
7. Gajapati: 8
8. Ganjam: 11
9. Jagatsinghpur: 2
10. Jajpur: 6
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Kendrapada: 10
13. Khurda: 3
14. Koraput: 3
15. Mayurbhanj: 1
16. Sambalpur: 6
17. Sundargarh: 9
18. State Pool: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 108
Cumulative tested: 30106368
Positive: 1287036
Recovered: 1277153
Active cases: 714