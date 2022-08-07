Odisha reports 730 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 730 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 130 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 6th August
New Positive Cases: 730
Of which 0-18 years: 130
In quarantine: 427
Local contacts: 303
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 37
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 17
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 18
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Gajapati: 6
10. Ganjam: 9
11. Jagatsinghpur: 4
12. Jajpur: 15
13. Jharsuguda: 12
14. Kalahandi: 34
15. Kandhamal: 16
16. Kendrapada: 5
17. Keonjhar: 8
18. Khurda: 96
19. Koraput: 9
20. Mayurbhanj: 59
21. Nawarangpur: 25
22. Nayagarh: 13
23. Nuapada: 15
24. Puri: 3
25. Rayagada: 28
26. Sambalpur: 88
27. Sonepur: 12
28. Sundargarh: 157
29. State Pool: 20
As per data:
New recoveries: 882
Cumulative tested: 32786433
Positive: 1318875
Recovered: 1303823
Active cases: 5851
