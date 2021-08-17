Odisha Reports 720 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 720 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, out of which 96 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 50,727 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.41%.
Among the new cases, 421 are in quarantine and 299 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 996153. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 15
2. Balasore: 19
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 22
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 91
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 15
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 33
12. Jajpur: 28
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kalahandi: 5
15. Kandhamal: 9
16. Kendrapada: 12
17. Keonjhar: 11
18. Khurda: 279
19. Koraput: 3
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 29
22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 18
24. Nuapada: 2
25. Puri: 16
26. Rayagada: 8
27. Sambalpur: 6
28. Sonepur: 3
29. Sundargarh: 11
30. State Pool: 60