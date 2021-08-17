Odisha Reports 720 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 720 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, out of which 96 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 50,727 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.41%.

Among the new cases, 421 are in quarantine and 299 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 996153. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 15

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 22

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 91

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 15

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 33

12. Jajpur: 28

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kalahandi: 5

15. Kandhamal: 9

16. Kendrapada: 12

17. Keonjhar: 11

18. Khurda: 279

19. Koraput: 3

20. Malkangiri: 4

21. Mayurbhanj: 29

22. Nawarangpur: 1

23. Nayagarh: 18

24. Nuapada: 2

25. Puri: 16

26. Rayagada: 8

27. Sambalpur: 6

28. Sonepur: 3

29. Sundargarh: 11

30. State Pool: 60