Odisha reports 7 more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 7 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 45 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2. A 78 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Hypothyroidism, Chronic Kidney Disease.

3. A 25 years old Male of Ganjam District.

4. A 55 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease.

5. A 89 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6. A 65 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

7. A 20 years old Female of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease & ESRD.