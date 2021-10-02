Odisha reports 7 more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 7 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 75 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Benign prostatic hyperplasia.

2. A 86 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Scortal Abscess.

3. A 79 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4. A 74 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Prolapsed Intervertebral Disc with Radiculopathy, Post Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty.

5. A 44 years old Female of Kendrapara District.

6. A 85 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

7. A 75 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Severe Anemia, Metabolic Enecephalopathy, Acute Kidney Infection.