Odisha reports 695 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 695 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 83 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 65,512 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.06%.

Among the new cases, 401 are in quarantine and 294 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1019621.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bhadrak: 13

4. Cuttack: 90

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Dhenkanal: 4

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Ganjam: 2

9. Jagatsinghpur: 25

10. Jajpur: 39

11. Jharsuguda: 6

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapada: 8

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 323

17. Malkangiri: 4

18. Mayurbhanj: 18

19. Nawarangpur: 1

20. Nayagarh: 3

21. Puri: 18

22. Rayagada: 7

23. Sambalpur: 8

24. Sonepur: 2

25. Sundargarh: 5

26. State Pool: 76

Odisha also registered 6 more Covid deaths following which rhe state’s fatality toll rose to 8,128.

As per data, one death each from Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khordha, Koraput & Mayurbhanj has been reported.