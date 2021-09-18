Odisha reports 695 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 695 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 83 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 65,512 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.06%.
Among the new cases, 401 are in quarantine and 294 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1019621.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 30
3. Bhadrak: 13
4. Cuttack: 90
5. Deogarh: 1
6. Dhenkanal: 4
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Ganjam: 2
9. Jagatsinghpur: 25
10. Jajpur: 39
11. Jharsuguda: 6
12. Kalahandi: 2
13. Kandhamal: 1
14. Kendrapada: 8
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 323
17. Malkangiri: 4
18. Mayurbhanj: 18
19. Nawarangpur: 1
20. Nayagarh: 3
21. Puri: 18
22. Rayagada: 7
23. Sambalpur: 8
24. Sonepur: 2
25. Sundargarh: 5
26. State Pool: 76
Odisha also registered 6 more Covid deaths following which rhe state’s fatality toll rose to 8,128.
As per data, one death each from Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khordha, Koraput & Mayurbhanj has been reported.