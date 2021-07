Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 69 more deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll mounted to 5,241.

According to the Health Department, Khurda district recorded the highest of 22 fatalities.

Similarly, Balasore reported 5 deaths, Bhadrak (4), Cuttack (4), Gajapati (1), Ganjam (8), Jajpur (1), Kendrapara (1), Keonjhar (2), Malkangiri (3), Mayurbhanj (3), Nabaranpur (2), Puri (3), Sundergarh (4).