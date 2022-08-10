Odisha reports 653 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 653 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 128 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 9th August

New Positive Cases: 653

Of which 0-18 years: 128

In quarantine: 384

Local contacts: 269

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 27

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 39

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 19

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Ganjam: 15

12. Jagatsinghpur: 5

13. Jajpur: 14

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 30

16. Kandhamal: 15

17. Kendrapada: 7

18. Keonjhar: 2

19. Khurda: 96

20. Koraput: 13

21. Mayurbhanj: 33

22. Nawarangpur: 14

23. Nayagarh: 17

24. Nuapada: 8

25. Puri: 3

26. Rayagada: 4

27. Sambalpur: 46

28. Sonepur: 14

29. Sundargarh: 173

30. State Pool: 21

Aa per data:

New recoveries: 988

Cumulative tested: 32837766

Positive: 1320667

Recovered: 1306249

Active cases: 5213Odisha reports 653 new Covid cases