Odisha reports 653 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 653 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 128 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 9th August
New Positive Cases: 653
Of which 0-18 years: 128
In quarantine: 384
Local contacts: 269
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 27
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 39
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 19
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Ganjam: 15
12. Jagatsinghpur: 5
13. Jajpur: 14
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 30
16. Kandhamal: 15
17. Kendrapada: 7
18. Keonjhar: 2
19. Khurda: 96
20. Koraput: 13
21. Mayurbhanj: 33
22. Nawarangpur: 14
23. Nayagarh: 17
24. Nuapada: 8
25. Puri: 3
26. Rayagada: 4
27. Sambalpur: 46
28. Sonepur: 14
29. Sundargarh: 173
30. State Pool: 21
Aa per data:
New recoveries: 988
Cumulative tested: 32837766
Positive: 1320667
Recovered: 1306249
Active cases: 5213
