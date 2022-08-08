Odisha reports 652 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 652 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 132 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 7th August
New Positive Cases: 652
Of which 0-18 years: 132
In quarantine: 381
Local contacts: 271
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 46
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 47
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 14
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jajpur: 8
13. Jharsuguda: 9
14. Kalahandi: 36
15. Kandhamal: 13
16. Kendrapada: 2
17. Keonjhar: 1
18. Khurda: 70
19. Koraput: 11
20. Malkangiri: 2
21. Mayurbhanj: 43
22. Nawarangpur: 34
23. Nayagarh: 18
24. Nuapada: 16
25. Puri: 7
26. Rayagada: 15
27. Sambalpur: 58
28. Sonepur: 21
29. Sundargarh: 137
30. State Pool: 15
As per data:
New recoveries: 704
Cumulative tested: 32804399
Positive: 1319527
Recovered: 1304527
Active cases: 5798
