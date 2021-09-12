Odisha Reports 649 New Covid Cases, 6 More Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 649 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 103 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 60,298 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.07%.
Among the new cases, 381 are in quarantine and 268 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1016362.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 9
2. Balasore: 37
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 5
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 84
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 5
12. Jagatsinghpur: 37
13. Jajpur: 30
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kandhamal: 2
17. Kendrapada: 24
18. Keonjhar: 9
19. Khurda: 235
20. Koraput: 5
21. Malkangiri: 1
22. Mayurbhanj: 30
23. Nawarangpur: 1
24. Nayagarh: 6
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 17
27. Rayagada: 3
28. Sambalpur: 9
29. Sundargarh: 25
30. State Pool: 52
Odisha also logged 6 more covid deaths following which the toll rose to 8098.
One death each has been registered in Cuttack and Khurda. Meanwhile, Balasore and Puri reported 2 covid deaths each.