Odisha Reports 649 New Covid Cases, 6 More Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 649 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 103 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 60,298 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.07%.

Among the new cases, 381 are in quarantine and 268 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1016362.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 37

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 5

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 84

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 5

12. Jagatsinghpur: 37

13. Jajpur: 30

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 2

16. Kandhamal: 2

17. Kendrapada: 24

18. Keonjhar: 9

19. Khurda: 235

20. Koraput: 5

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 30

23. Nawarangpur: 1

24. Nayagarh: 6

25. Nuapada: 2

26. Puri: 17

27. Rayagada: 3

28. Sambalpur: 9

29. Sundargarh: 25

30. State Pool: 52

Odisha also logged 6 more covid deaths following which the toll rose to 8098.

One death each has been registered in Cuttack and Khurda. Meanwhile, Balasore and Puri reported 2 covid deaths each.