Odisha reports 6 more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 85 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

2. A 47 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3. A 71 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

4. A 69 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

5. A 85 years old Female of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Hepatopathy & Thrombocytopenia.

6. A 64 years old Female of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Cerebro Vascular Accident, Parkinsons.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.