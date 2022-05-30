Covid Cases In Odisha
COVID Update
StateBreakingTop News

Odisha reports 6 more Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
33

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while no children below 18 years of age tested positive.

Covid-19 Report For 29th May

New Positive Cases: 6
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 4
Local contacts: 2

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 1
2. Khurda: 2
3. Sambalpur: 1
4. Sundargarh: 1
5. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31735043
Positive: 1288437
Recovered: 1279184
Active cases: 74

Haraprasad Das 16748 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking