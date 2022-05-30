Odisha reports 6 more Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while no children below 18 years of age tested positive.

Covid-19 Report For 29th May

New Positive Cases: 6

Of which 0-18 years: 0

In quarantine: 4

Local contacts: 2

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 1

2. Khurda: 2

3. Sambalpur: 1

4. Sundargarh: 1

5. State Pool: 1

As per data:

New recoveries: 8

Cumulative tested: 31735043

Positive: 1288437

Recovered: 1279184

Active cases: 74