Odisha reports 6 more Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while no children below 18 years of age tested positive.
Covid-19 Report For 29th May
New Positive Cases: 6
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 4
Local contacts: 2
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Cuttack: 1
2. Khurda: 2
3. Sambalpur: 1
4. Sundargarh: 1
5. State Pool: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31735043
Positive: 1288437
Recovered: 1279184
Active cases: 74
