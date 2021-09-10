Odisha Reports 6 COVID Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday reported six more COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department.

Among the deceased persons, one each is from the districts of Angul, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, and Puri.

Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of death audit process are as under:

1. A 58 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Rt. Bronchogenic Cancer.

2. A 60 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3. A 70 years old male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

4. A 75 years old male of Kendrapara District.

5. A 92 years old male of Mayurbhanja District.

6. A 59 years old male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.